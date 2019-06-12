Crystal Palace line up replacement transfer as £40m star set for Chelsea

Crystal Palace are reportedly eyeing up a transfer swoop for West Brom striker Jay Rodriguez this summer to replace Michy Batshuayi.

Rated at as much as £40million by Chelsea, it looks like the Belgium international will be returning to Stamford Bridge after his loan at Palace last season.

And according to HLTCO, the Eagles could now turn to Championship hot-shot Rodriguez to fill that void up front.

The 29-year-old has played in the Premier League in the past with Southampton, and looks back to his best with West Brom at the moment after some injury problems.

Rodriguez could end up being a fine signing for Palace this summer, having shown he’s fit and firing again with 22 goals in 45 Championship games for the Baggies in 2018/19.

If the one-cap England international can continue his progress, he should have no trouble also finding the back of the net in the top flight once again.

Batshuayi, meanwhile, has not always been given many chances at Chelsea, leading to him being loaned out a few times, but the Blues face a transfer ban this summer so it’s understandable they don’t want to lose him on the cheap, perhaps putting him out of Palace’s price range.