Liverpool fans CONVINCED £70m star is on his way after major social media hint

Liverpool FC
Liverpool fans are going mad as Lille forward Nicolas Pepe appears to have dropped a major hint about sealing a transfer to Anfield this summer.

The Ivory Coast international was one of Europe’s deadliest attackers in 2018/19, scoring 23 goals and laying off 11 assists for his team-mates in all competitions.

This has led to transfer rumours linking Pepe to Liverpool in the last few days, with the 24-year-old undoubtedly a world class talent who could strengthen Jurgen Klopp’s squad just that little bit more to help them take the title off Manchester City next season.

And now Reds fans can perhaps afford to get a little carried away as it seems there really could be something to the speculation as Pepe himself seems pretty happy being linked with the Merseyside giants.

According to LFC fan account Rush the Kop, Pepe liked one of their tweets reporting on the initial transfer rumour linking the winger with the club.

While the account is not blue ticked, it seems to be genuine based on previous activity on there.

