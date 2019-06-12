Liverpool dealt double injury blow after recent international matches

Liverpool have reportedly been dealt an injury blow as left-back Andrew Robertson missed Scotland’s last international match with a hamstring problem.

The 25-year-old just had a superb season for the Reds and they won’t want to lose him for any period of time, even if there are a couple of months to go until the new Premier League season.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Robertson had been expected to start for Scotland in their last game against Belgium, but was suddenly absent with a hamstring problem, as confirmed by manager Steve Clarke.

Scotland were beaten 3-0 by Belgium in Robertson’s absence, so it was hardly ideal for them, as well as being a potential worry for Liverpool.

One of the finest attacking full-backs on the planet, Robertson is a key part of how LFC play under Jurgen Klopp, along with Trent Alexander-Arnold on the right-hand side.

On top of that, the Liverpool Echo also report on Xherdan Shaqiri picking up an injury in the Nations League third-place playoff against England.

The Switzerland international is said to have limped off after that game, though it seems there isn’t more detail than that on his fitness at the moment.