“Stop the game” – Manchester City coach opens up about torture at hands of Liverpool

Manchester City coach and former Arsenal midfielder Mikel Arteta has opened up about the time he got thrashed 5-1 by Liverpool at Anfield.

Arteta was Gunners captain that day in the 2013/14 season, with his side absolutely thrashed by the Reds, who were 4-0 up inside the first 20 minutes.

The Spaniard has gone on to have difficult experiences at Anfield as part of the Man City coaching team, with his side swept aside 3-0 in last season’s Champions League quarter-final.

That was another day in which LFC just blew their opponents away, going 3-0 up after half an hour against the team that had been the favourites in the tie.

Clearly, Anfield is not a great place for Arteta, who has opened up in an interview with Marca about how paralysed he felt that day he lost there with Arsenal.

As translated in the quote below by ESPN, the 37-year-old said he just felt like he didn’t know what was going on and wanted the game to stop.

That Anfield experience ? pic.twitter.com/vKBV3Pvrap — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) June 12, 2019

Arteta actually scored from the penalty spot that day, but by that point Arsenal were already 5-0 down to Liverpool.

As many teams learned this season, Anfield’s atmosphere is truly something special and can produce some incredible results.