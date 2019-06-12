£107m Manchester United transfer in doubt after major development

Manchester United have been sensationally linked with Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak in the last few days, but it now looks like they’re reportedly going to try to tie David de Gea down to a new contract instead.

ESPN claimed Oblak was keen on a move to Man Utd, referencing his £107million release clause at the club and stating the Red Devils have previously shown a willingness to pay that for him.

The Slovenia international could well have been an upgrade on De Gea after his dip in form last season, but it currently looks more likely that United will try to stick with their current number one.

According to the Telegraph, fresh talks over a new contract for the Spain international are now on the agenda, though it remains to be seen if an agreement can be reached.

The Telegraph claim De Gea could want something close to the £500,000 a week that Alexis Sanchez makes at Old Trafford, which would be more than double his current wages.

In truth, if De Gea can get back to his best form after last season’s blip, that would probably be a worthwhile move for United, but one can understand the club might be cautious about that.

At 28 years of age, if De Gea is starting to show signs of decline, it may be a big ask for him to rediscover the world class ability he showed at his peak.