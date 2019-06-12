Talks held: Manchester United working to complete EPIC £128million double transfer

Manchester United are reportedly in talks to sign two of Barcelona’s best players in this summer’s transfer window.

Latest transfer news suggests the Red Devils have been in touch with the Catalan giants about both defender Samuel Umtiti and midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

Umtiti, who has also been linked with Arsenal, is reportedly a £70million target for Man Utd as Barca could be about to replace him with another MUFC target Matthijs de Ligt.

Meanwhile, further reports in Spain also claim United have launched a £58m bid for Rakitic following initial discussions about the Croatia international’s availability.

It seems both players are perfectly attainable for United, who have been linked with other big names in these positions as well.

De Ligt, however, looks unlikely to move to Old Trafford as he’s linked most strongly with Barcelona or PSG, while another top midfield player in Bruno Fernandes is also attracting strong interest from Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham.

If United can get both Umtiti and Rakitic for £128m that could be great business for the club to strengthen two areas of weakness in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.