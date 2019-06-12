Manchester United set £150m asking price for want-away star to complete transfer

Manchester United will allow Paul Pogba to seal a transfer to Real Madrid this summer if they receive a fee of £150million for their star player.

According to the Daily Mirror, Pogba is keen to leave Old Trafford, with Real Madrid leading the chase for his signature ahead of the new season.

Still, it will not be easy for the Spanish giants to get their hands on the France international, who would become one of the most expensive players of all time if he were to move to the Bernabeu.

This seems like a sensible strategy from United to try to put Madrid off a move, but it could well backfire as Los Blancos are known for their ‘Galactico’ transfer policy that has long seen them spend vast amounts on the world’s biggest names.

Pogba would no doubt make a fine signing for Real as a long-term replacement for Luka Modric in the middle of the park, and in truth many MUFC fans might not be that bothered about losing him.

United could spend £150m on two or three quality players to improve this squad, and Pogba has only really shone in fits and bursts in his three years in Manchester.

While the 26-year-old is no doubt a world class talent on his day, he and this United side just haven’t really looked the right fit at any point.