Ed Woodward ready to make risky transfer decision that could infuriate Manchester United fans

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is reportedly looking set to remain in charge of transfers at Old Trafford.

Given his patchy record with signings since he took on the role at Man Utd, this is probably not going to make a lot of Red Devils fans happy.

But, according to the latest from the Daily Mail, Woodward has come to this decision after looking at a number of candidates for a sporting director role and finding no outstanding contender for the position.

The report suggests United will likely just continue as they have done, despite holding talks with former players like Rio Ferdinand, Patrice Evra and Darren Fletcher about a possible committee-style set-up.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his assistant Mike Phelan are also said to be given the power to veto any signing, according to the Mail.

MUFC fans will surely want to see their club modernise and follow the example of most top sides around Europe now in having some kind of technical director in charge of recruitment.

United look to have fallen behind their rivals in terms of identifying top talent without paying over the odds, with clubs like Liverpool and Tottenham generally spending less than them but managing to bring in superior players.