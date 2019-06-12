Key talks this week: Manchester United plan fresh attempt to secure £50m+ transfer

Manchester United are set to renew talks over sealing the transfer of Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka with key discussions expected to take place this week.

According to the well-connected Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils are hoping to find out soon if they can actually get a deal done for the highly-rated 21-year-old after plenty of recent speculation linking them with the player.

Man United are in talks for AWB mate. But the deal is not done yet… they’ll have new meeting this week to understand if they can sign him. Not easy situation as you know but, talks ongoing. We’ll see! — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2019

Wan-Bissaka would be an ideal long-term replacement for the departing Antonio Valencia at Old Trafford, but it seems Palace are proving tough negotiators.

The Evening Standard recently reported that MUFC may have to pay as much as £60million for the England youth international, despite him only really having season’s worth of experience at the highest level.

Another tweet from journalist Sam Pilger, however, suggests it may be possible for the two clubs to do business at more like £50m with add-ons.

An offer close to £50 million plus significant add-ons could be enough for #MUFC to seal the deal for Wan-Bissaka — Sam Pilger (@sampilger) June 11, 2019

Either way, it looks like there’s going to be more waiting required from Red Devils fans, though their club definitely need to get their act together quickly this summer after such a dire 2018/19 campaign.

Sorting out their defence with talented young players like Wan-Bissaka would be a solid start, but United have been slow to get going in the transfer market so far this summer.