Man United and Chelsea face paying £89m for transfer if star shines during international tournament

Manchester United and Chelsea may still have to pay a huge fee for the transfer of Philippe Coutinho this summer as Barcelona hope he can shine during the Copa America tournament.

The Brazil international will be there representing his country amid plenty of recent transfer gossip surrounding his future at the Nou Camp after a difficult spell since his move from Liverpool in 2018.

According to ESPN, Barcelona hope Coutinho will have a good tournament and that that could then lead to them being able to bank around £89m from his sale this summer.

This follows Coutinho being linked several times with Manchester United and Chelsea, such as in a recent report from Sport, though they also suggested Paris Saint-Germain look the favourites for the 26-year-old.

Cadena Ser had previously suggested Coutinho could leave for more like £80m, but some improved form for Brazil could no doubt bump his value up a little.

It remains to be seen how much clubs could be persuaded to pay for the player, however, after such a drastic loss of form since he moved to Barca.

Coutinho was one of the finest attacking midfielders in the world at Liverpool, and it is that previous form in the Premier League that perhaps means clubs like United and Chelsea could be most interested in snapping him up.

If the former Reds playmaker could get back to his best in England, he’d be a huge upgrade on Alexis Sanchez at Old Trafford, and an ideal replacement for Eden Hazard at Stamford Bridge.