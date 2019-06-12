Why Solskjaer is eager to spend big on replacing Mourinho signing at Manchester United

Manchester United youngster Diogo Dalot is reportedly seen as too ‘raw’ to be first choice right-back for the Red Devils next season.

The 20-year-old had some promising moments in his first season at Old Trafford, having been snapped up from Porto by Jose Mourinho last summer.

According to the Evening Standard, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to spend big on revamping his defence with the signings of Harry Maguire at centre-back and Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back.

The Crystal Palace starlet showed himself to be a hugely promising talent in the Premier League last season, and could perhaps be better placed to come in as first choice for United in that position.

This seems a tad harsh on Dalot, but a club like Man Utd does need to be aiming high and going after the best talent if they are to get back to where they want to be.

According to the Sun, Wan-Bissaka has informed Palace he wants to leave for MUFC, but he could cost as much as £60million this summer.