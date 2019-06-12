Talks planned: Manchester United star gives major clue over summer transfer activity

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has given a pretty big hint that he’s planning to try to engineer a transfer away from the club this summer.

The Belgium international fell out of favour at Old Trafford towards the end of last season and it makes sense that he might now feel like moving on after a difficult two years in Manchester.

Lukaku has not really lived up to expectations in a red shirt, despite being one of the Premier League’s best strikers in his time with previous club Everton.

Gazzetta dello Sport have been among the sources to link the 26-year-old with Inter Milan, while this screen-grab of the paper also shows him being linked with Napoli:

Speaking about his future, Lukaku has been quoted as saying he expects a busy summer now and that he’s planning to talk with his club and with his agent.

All this surely points towards steps being taken to quit Man Utd, in what probably seems the best solution for all involved.