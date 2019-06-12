Newcastle make contact over exciting potential loan transfer

Newcastle United have reportedly been one of a number of clubs to ask Juventus about a possible loan transfer move for Stephy Mavididi this summer.

The 21-year-old, who only joined Juve from Arsenal last summer, could now be heading back to England as a number of Premier League and Championship clubs show an interest in his services.

According to TeamTalk, Newcastle are alongside a number of other teams who’ve been in contact with Juventus about Mavididi, along with Aston Villa, Everton, Burnley, Southampton, Leeds United, Fulham, Derby County and Middlesbrough.

That’s a lot of competition for the Magpies to fight off, but Rafael Benitez will be hoping he can secure this signing of a quality young player on a temporary deal.

NUFC will most likely not have huge amounts to spend in the transfer window this summer, so must rely on smart additions of youngsters or loan moves such as this one.

Many at Arsenal will no doubt be interested to see how the forward gets on back in England if he does make a quick return from Italy.