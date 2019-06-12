Leicester City consider transfer swoop for star who’s been offered to Manchester United

Leicester City are reportedly interested in a potential transfer swoop for Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic as they look to strengthen out wide this summer.

That’s according to Tuttomercatoweb, who suggest the Croatia international does not look set to continue at the San Siro amid interest from the Foxes.

It makes sense that Perisic may well be available this summer, with previous reports linking him as a makeweight in any deal to sign Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.

Gazzetta dello Sport claimed that Perisic had been offered to the Red Devils, before another Gazzetta report later claimed the Premier League giants had turned that offer down.

The 30-year-old has been one of the best wingers in Europe in recent years, but his age perhaps means top clubs won’t be ready to pay up for him now.

Still, that could open the door for someone like Leicester, who face losing exciting young attacking midfielder James Maddison this summer, with the Daily Star linking him with a number of the Premier League’s big six.

With United seemingly not signing Perisic but perhaps going for Maddison, it could be that Leicester really will get this ideal opportunity to snap up the former Borussia Dortmund man.