Menu

Club devise special plan to bag Paul Pogba transfer despite Manchester United insisting he’s not for sale

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Real Madrid are reportedly hoping to work a way around Manchester United’s firm stance on not selling Paul Pogba in this summer’s transfer window.

Marca have strongly linked Pogba as a top target for Real in this transfer window, but this could prove a complicated and ambitious signing to get done.

MORE: Why Solskjaer is eager to spend big on replacing Mourinho signing at Manchester United

Still, Madrid have a history of getting who they want and AS claim the Spanish giants will hope to persuade the France international himself to push for a move away from United to help things along.

AS claim the Red Devils currently insist Pogba is not for sale and a key part of their future plans, but one imagines that could change if the player made life difficult for them.

It’s certainly not been the easiest time for the 26-year-old since he joined Man Utd from Juventus in 2016, with the club badly under-performing and with the player also struggling to look an ideal fit for the team.

pogba-man-utd-fc

Paul Pogba is Real Madrid’s top transfer target

More Stories / Latest News

It’s easy to see why Pogba might be keen to do what he can to get a move to the Bernabeu, with Zinedine Zidane making some exciting signings already this summer in the form of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Eder Militao.

Madrid could have a world class squad again next season despite the disappointments of 2018/19, and Pogba would surely find it easier to replicate his best form in a Juventus or France shirt in Zidane’s side.

More Stories Paul Pogba