When are Premier League 2019/20 fixtures released? When do Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal kick off the new season?

The Champions League final was not two weeks ago, there’s been the Nations League, the Women’s World Cup and other international matches, but we’re already desperate for the return of the Premier League.

We’re sure many of you are feeling the same if all the summer transfer gossip is not really your thing, so here’s some key info on the 2019/20 Premier League that you might want to add to your calendar…

When are the Premier League 2019/20 fixtures released?

The Premier League 2019/20 fixtures will be released on Thursday 13th June 2019 at 9am UK time – that’s less than 24 hours away, so hang on in there!

When does the 2019/20 Premier League season kick off?

The new Premier League season is scheduled to kick off on Saturday 10th August 2019.

However, we were notably given a bit of a treat last term as Manchester United played Leicester City on Friday night before all the other fixtures that weekend.

It’s not yet clear if that will be happening again in 2019/20, but let’s hope we can be boosted with one early game!

What are the 2019/20 Premier League title odds?

Manchester City have won the title two years in a row, so are unsurprisingly the favourites to do it again in 2019/20.

Here are the latest Premier League title winner odds, with some tempting offers there that might be worth a flutter…

Man City – 8/11

Liverpool – 3/1

Man United – 9/1

Spurs – 12/1

Arsenal – 20/1

Chelsea – 20/1

How can I watch the 2019/20 Premier League?

Sky Sports and BT Sport will be the main broadcasters as usual, but Amazon Prime have also bought the rights to 20 games starting next season, so that’s another option for you.

And as ever, we’ll have the best video coverage of goals and other big moments right here on CaughtOffside.com.