Kylian Mbappe tweets hilarious response to transfer rumours amid Real Madrid links

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has absolutely owned a Twitter account claiming to have information on transfer news regarding the France international.

Mbappe has been linked as a top target for a number of Europe’s biggest clubs for some time now, with the speculation not really dying down even since he left Monaco for PSG in 2017.

Don Balon recently claimed the 20-year-old was still a top target for Real Madrid, while this account below also listing off a bunch of claims about what the player is demanding at the Parc des Princes.

The account claims Mbappe wants more money from image rights, wants to play centre-forward rather than out wide, and wants to take all of the team’s penalty kicks.

Sorry you forgot something, Kylian Mbappé want to play goalkeeper ? FAKE NEWS ????? — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) June 12, 2019

However, Mbappe has tweeted a response to the rumours, joking that he also wants to play as PSG’s goalkeeper before slamming the account as ‘fake news’.

This seems pretty emphatic if you ask us, so fair play to Mbappe for doing his bit to shut down all the nonsense in transfer silly-season.