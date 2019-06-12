Manchester United launch £58m transfer bid with £13m-a-year contract for star to replace Paul Pogba

Manchester United have reportedly launched a huge offer to seal the transfer of Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic as they expect to lose Paul Pogba to Real Madrid or Juventus.

This big story comes from Spanish outlet Don Balon, who claim the Red Devils have tabled an offer close to £58million for Rakitic, and offered him a big contract worth around £13m a year.

The Croatia international has also been linked with United by Sport and the Daily Record, and it seems they’re now stepping up their interest if Don Balon are to be believed.

The report claims United are eyeing up Rakitic as their replacement for Pogba as he’s targeted by Real Madrid and Juventus.

This could be a fine signing if they pull it off, with Rakitic proving a huge part of Barca’s success in recent times.

The 31-year-old won the treble with the Catalan giants back in 2014/15 and has won three more La Liga titles since then, along with three Copa del Rey final victories too.

That experience, as well as his quality and playing style, could make him a hugely valuable addition for MUFC this summer.