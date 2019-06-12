Deal close: Huddersfield on BRINK of beating Leeds United to major transfer

Huddersfield Town are reportedly on the verge of sealing a major transfer victory over Championship rivals Leeds United with the signing of Forest Green winger Reece Brown.

According to Football Insider, the 23-year-old is closing in on a move to the newly-relegated side, who need a good summer if they are to stand any chance of competing for a place back in the Premier League again.

Brown looks a fine prospect who could work well for them, with Leeds having also been alerted to his talents.

Huddersfield, however, have indicated they’re set to win this transfer battle, and can sign Brown on the cheap due to only needing to pay compensation to Forest Green.

Talks are ongoing over the precise fee, with Huddersfield eager to avoid a tribunal needing to settle this case.