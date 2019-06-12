USA Women’s National Team smash World Cup record after 13-0 Thailand thrashing

The United States Women’s National Team made history with an incredible 13-0 win over Thailand in the Women’s World Cup last night.

Star player Alex Morgan bagged five goals herself in the rout, which, according to Opta, is now the biggest World Cup victory ever, in both the women’s and men’s tournaments.

13 – The United States Women's National Team's 13-0 victory against Thailand today is the largest margin of victory in the history of the FIFA World Cup (men’s and women’s). Historic. #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/CyZxee3pAj — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 11, 2019

It was certainly a one-sided contest, with USA just running away with it in the second half despite only leading 3-0 at half time.

The USWNT are undoubtedly one of the strongest sides in this year’s competition, and Thailand one of the weakest, but few could have seen such a ridiculously one-sided contest coming.

It will be interesting to see how Alex Morgan and co. get on in the rest of the tournament, but this kind of start should be a major morale booster, though fans will hope it doesn’t lead to complacency.

Elsewhere in yesterday’s matches, the Netherlands beat New Zealand while Sweden came out on top against Chile.

Today, Nigeria and South Korea meet in the afternoon while there are games between France and Norway and Germany and Spain in the evening.