£60m-rated star asks club for dream Manchester United transfer this summer

Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has reportedly informed his club of his desire to seal a dream transfer to Manchester United this summer.

The England Under-21 international has long been linked with the Red Devils in recent times, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in need of a new signing in that area of the pitch.

Antonio Valencia is leaving United at the end of his contract, while youngster Diogo Dalot probably doesn’t look quite ready just yet to become first choice week in, week out.

According to the Sun, Man Utd have already seen bids rejected for Wan-Bissaka, with Palace holding out for £60million for the 21-year-old despite being made aware of his desire to get his dream move to Old Trafford.

It remains to be seen if the player himself can help force things along, though the Sun insist he has not yet made a formal transfer request.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain right-back Thomas Meunier has also been linked with MUFC by the Evening Standard as a possible cheap alternative to Wan-Bissaka.