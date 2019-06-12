Menu

HUGE Man Utd transfer boost as player’s father hints he’s set to replace Red Devils target

Manchester United may want to take a look at this encouraging transfer news emerging that involves Crystal Palace and potentially Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Wan-Bissaka has been linked with Man Utd for weeks now, with speculation hotting up that talks could get more advanced in the next few days.

The £60million-rated defender would be a big loss for Palace, however, but it seems they could be making progress on signing his replacement.

Sport Witness report on the Eagles’ links with Atalanta right-back Timothy Castagne, who has caught the eye in Serie A in recent times.

Speaking about his future, the Belgium international’s father has hinted he could welcome a move to Palace as he’d like to play in the Premier League.

“Crystal Palace? He has always loved English football,” his father said.

“Atalanta will play in the Champions League next season, but in the Premier League you have a match every week as if it were in the Champions League. We’ll see.”

Palace will surely not want to let Wan-Bissaka move to Old Trafford without knowing they can bring in a top quality replacement, so this looks like it could be significant news with regards to that long-running saga.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has impressed with Crystal Palace

