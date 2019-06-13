Video: Australia star Sam Kerr has hilarious message for critics after incredible comeback vs Brazil

Australia star Sam Kerr sent a hilarious message to the team’s critics after her side won a thrilling Women’s World Cup game against Brazil.

Having gone 2-0 down to the South American giants, Australia fought back brilliantly to win 3-2 and claim a major scalp at this tournament.

Here’s the video of #AUS star striker @samkerr1 telling the team’s critics what she thinks of them (Oz came from 0-2 down to beat Brazil 3-2, having lost their opening game to Italy). She’s gained a lot of admirers for her “direct approach”! #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/WpZ1e2Jztw — Jacqui Oatley (@JacquiOatley) June 13, 2019

It’s clear Kerr was happy with that result as she told her side’s critics to “suck on that one” in an amusing post-match interview.

The 25-year-old had a good game today and also scored in Australia’s opening match against Italy last week.