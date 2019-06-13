Menu

Video: Australia star Sam Kerr has hilarious message for critics after incredible comeback vs Brazil

Women's World Cup
Australia star Sam Kerr sent a hilarious message to the team’s critics after her side won a thrilling Women’s World Cup game against Brazil.

Having gone 2-0 down to the South American giants, Australia fought back brilliantly to win 3-2 and claim a major scalp at this tournament.

It’s clear Kerr was happy with that result as she told her side’s critics to “suck on that one” in an amusing post-match interview.

The 25-year-old had a good game today and also scored in Australia’s opening match against Italy last week.

