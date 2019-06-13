Brendan Rodgers faces transfer battle to land 17-year-old starlet eyed by Leicester City and West Ham

Leicester City and West Ham United have both reportedly set their sights on Motherwell youngster Reece McAlear this summer.

Both sides will be hoping to push on next season and climb the Premier League table, with Brendan Rodgers and Manuel Pellegrini eyeing reinforcements.

SEE MORE: Leicester City consider transfer swoop for star who’s been offered to Manchester United

That search for new signings has seemingly led to the pair marking the same target, with HITC reporting that McAlear is being tipped for a move to England ahead of the new campaign.

The 17-year-old has impressed for Motherwell, and it’s suggested that Rodgers became aware of him while still in charge at Celtic.

However, it seems as though the West Ham scouting system has also spotted his talent, and that in turn has led to a potential transfer scrap between the two sides in the coming weeks.

Rodgers made a fine start to life at Leicester in the second half of last season, but he’ll undoubtedly be hoping to stamp his mark on the squad this summer and bring in new faces to suit his ideas and style of play.

As for Pellegrini, he’ll have similar ambitions as West Ham look to continue to climb the standings and get themselves in the race for a European spot.