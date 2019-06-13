Video: Defender sends emotional farewell message to Chelsea after completing transfer

Former Chelsea youngster Ola Aina has sent an emotional goodbye message to the Blues with an Instagram video and caption.

This follows the 22-year-old full-back having been confirmed as leaving the club by their official site earlier this week to join Torino on a permanent deal.

Aina had impressed on loan with the Serie A side and will now be continuing his career there after being sold by Chelsea.

He’s not the first and won’t be the last to leave the west London giants after being shipped out on loan, but it’s clear CFC still mean a lot to him as he sent this farewell message:

As well as a slideshow of pictures from his time with Chelsea, he said: ‘The start of a new chapter. Words can not express how I feel. Joining the club as a ten year old Ola was the best thing that happened to me combined with playing football for the team which I support was just amazing.

‘Now I’m 22, I look back on all the great times I’ve had from: training,going on tours every year and spending time with some amazing players I looked up too most of my life.

‘I’ve also had the pleasure of playing and training with some great players in the 1st team, but most importantly the players that I can call bros from the academy over the years. My best highlights will always be the memories of growing up and becoming a man whilst also improving my craft with these players.

‘I want to say a big thank you to all the coaches / medical staff and more, that I’ve had through out my years at Chelsea. I am very grateful for constantly helping me out and taking an interest in me.

‘I would like to thank my first coach Joe Edwards for everything he’s helped me with over the years also; Micky Beale, ciril (got me using my left foot), Adi vivash (our farther figure) Andy Myers, Jody Morris Dermot Drummy and Antonio Conte (for all my appearances for Chelsea)

‘Lastly, a big thank you to Eddie Newton and the loan staff ?? 12 years have gone so quick and I’m forever grateful to Chelsea FC – (my boyhood club) this place will forever be in my heart.

‘Until next time I wish this club all the success in the future, love you guys.’