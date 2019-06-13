Jurgen Klopp tells Liverpool to STEAL €80million star from Chelsea

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly sanctioned a deal for his club to splash out on the transfer of Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa this summer.

The highly-rated 21-year-old has been strongly linked with Chelsea in recent times, but it looks like Liverpool are now preparing to hijack the deal and steal the Blues’ ideal replacement for Eden Hazard.

Chiesa could be a great fit at Liverpool as well, with Team Talk citing sources in Italy as stating a deal could be in the works after a request by Reds manager Klopp.

The Italian starlet would cost around €80million to prise away from Fiorentina, with the player himself recently suggesting he’s set to stay at the club.

This came in response to interest from Juventus, so it may be that La Viola will be keen to sell Chiesa abroad if possible.

That might work out best for everyone involved, and Liverpool could do with adding a talent like that as yet another option up front.

LFC have relied a lot on their first choice front three of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, but could perhaps do with more depth behind that.