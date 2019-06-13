Hope for Manchester United? Agent slams ‘fake news’ of client closing in on alternative transfer

Manchester United may have been given some hope in their rumoured transfer pursuit of Ajax centre-back Matthijs de Ligt after quotes from his agent Mino Raiola.

Although it’s being widely reported that De Ligt is nearing a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain by Gianluca Di Marzio and others, the highly-rated 19-year-old has also been linked with other big clubs this summer.

For instance, just yesterday Sport were claiming that De Ligt’s advisors were urging him to join Manchester United instead, with the view to later moving to Barcelona.

The Netherlands international would no doubt be a dream signing for the Red Devils, who look in dire need of a quality signing in defence this summer, having also been linked with a big-money move for Harry Maguire by the Evening Standard and others.

Still, Raiola has slammed the links with PSG, and might well have given MUFC fresh hope of still being in the running to sign De Ligt.

‘This is the classic example of fake news,’ Raiola told Italian outlet ANSA, as translated by the Metro, when asked about the De Ligt to PSG rumours.

‘The photograph of me and the French journalist in Paris? He asked me to take a picture together, but I did not know who this gentleman was.

‘I have never spoken with him.’

The photo Raiola seems to be referring to is the one below:

Rencontre avec l’un des agents le plus influent au monde , l’italien Mino Raiola à Paris pour conclure le transfert du néerlandais De Ligt au PSG @PSG_inside !!! pic.twitter.com/C08YaBHl8S — Lassana Camara ??? (@lassanawelt) June 12, 2019

United fans will be hoping they can somehow get this done, though their lack of Champions League football next season could undeniably hurt them.

Still, they remain one of the biggest clubs in world football and would easily be able to offer him regular first-team football, unlike Barca or PSG where there is more competition.