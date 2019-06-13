Arsenal are reportedly on the verge of securing a deal for young goalkeeper Markus Schubert, although it’s said he will be loaned out immediately.

The Gunners have a void to fill in that department with Petr Cech announcing his retirement during last season, while the Sun note that David Ospina could be on his way out of the Emirates too.

In turn, Unai Emery will surely look to bring in another goalkeeper this summer to offer competition and depth alongside Bernd Leno, but it doesn’t appear as though Schubert will be an immediate reinforcement.

As noted by the Independent, Arsenal are said to be closing in on a move to land the 21-year-old on a free transfer, but they are expected to loan him back out next season in order to help him gain experience and continue his development.

Importantly though, it’s suggested that he is eyed as a long-term solution, but time will tell if he impresses on his loan spell away from the club to warrant a future in north London.

Nevertheless, there has yet to be an official announcement from the club, but based on the report above, it’s fair to say that a deal does now look likely.

Arsenal certainly have an issue to fix at the back with more immediate and established reinforcements needed, having conceded 51 goals in their 38 league games last season, giving them the second worst defensive record of the top nine sides in the Premier League.

Time will tell if Emery is backed in the market to address that problem, but it could be key in helping them break back into the top four next year after a third consecutive season finishing outside it.