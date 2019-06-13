Video: Eden Hazard drives Real Madrid crowd wild with moment that will break Chelsea hearts

Eden Hazard drew huge cheers from the Bernabeu crowd tonight as he gave the Real Madrid badge on his shirt a kiss.

This will no doubt make painful viewing for Chelsea fans, with the Belgium international for so long associated with the Blues, becoming one of the finest players in their history.

Look away now, Chelsea fans Eden Hazard plants a kiss on the Real Madrid badge as he's officially presented in front of a packed out Bernabeu ? pic.twitter.com/p1zQsbEsFi — Metro Sport (@Metro_Sport) June 13, 2019

Hazard was at Stamford Bridge for seven years in total and won two Premier League titles, two Europa League titles, as well as other major honours.

However, that’s clearly all in the past now as he shows his love for his new club in front of some adoring fans!