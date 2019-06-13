Video: Eden Hazard shows Real Madrid crowd his skills for the first time after completing transfer from Chelsea

Former Chelsea star Eden Hazard has performed the traditional on-pitch kick-ups in front of a packed Bernabeu stadium this evening as he completes his transfer to Real Madrid.

Various pictures and videos have been doing the rounds of Hazard all evening as the Belgium international signed his contract and passed his medical.

And Hazard showed off his skills on the pitch with some solid kick-ups, though of course there will be a lot more to come from the Belgium international.

The 28-year-old was one of the best players in the Premier League for many years and will be a big loss for Chelsea and English football in general.

