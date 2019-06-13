Menu

Video: Real Madrid stadium almost full as fans flock to see Eden Hazard, but some are chanting for another big transfer

Chelsea FC


Real Madrid fans are just never satisfied, are they?

Watch below as a number of videos appear showing some of the huge crowd at the Bernabeu tonight chanting for the signing of Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe.

Reminder: This lot are here to witness the unveiling of Eden Hazard, who has just signed from Chelsea. You may remember him from his days in the Premier League as one of the greatest footballers in the world.

Still, Los Blancos supporters are greedy for success after a difficult 2018/19 campaign, and clearly want more shiny new signings to follow Hazard, who has joined alongside Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy this summer.

