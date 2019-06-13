Video: Real Madrid stadium almost full as fans flock to see Eden Hazard, but some are chanting for another big transfer

Real Madrid fans are just never satisfied, are they?

Watch below as a number of videos appear showing some of the huge crowd at the Bernabeu tonight chanting for the signing of Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe.

MI AFICIÓN, FICHAMOS A HAZARD Y…

¡¡QUEREMOS A MBAPPE!! pic.twitter.com/sqLOSZyeBL — NachoRM (@Nacho_RM_) June 13, 2019

¡Atención! Este grito es ALTO Y CLARO: "queremos a #Mbappe" grita la afición madridista en la presentación de #Hazard pic.twitter.com/0iemot0BIE — Jeiser White (@JeiserWhite) June 13, 2019

Reminder: This lot are here to witness the unveiling of Eden Hazard, who has just signed from Chelsea. You may remember him from his days in the Premier League as one of the greatest footballers in the world.

Still, Los Blancos supporters are greedy for success after a difficult 2018/19 campaign, and clearly want more shiny new signings to follow Hazard, who has joined alongside Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy this summer.

En la presentación de #Hazard la gente canta "Queremos a Mbappe" Significativo, es el galáctico que sí rompería el mercado. — RaMGoN (@RaMGoN) June 13, 2019