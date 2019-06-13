Champions League club plot SHOCK transfer raid on Huddersfield Town

Champions League giants Olympiacos are reportedly eyeing up a transfer swoop for Huddersfield Town striker Steve Mounie this summer.

The 24-year-old only scored nine goals in two seasons in the Premier League, but has previously shown some promise in Ligue 1 with Montpellier.

It could be that playing with better players around him would improve his fortunes as the Examiner link him with this surprise move to the Greek top flight.

Huddersfield had a dreadful campaign in the Premier League in 2018/19 and will now surely struggle to keep hold of a number of their players as they drop down to the Championship for next season.

Mounie would no doubt be a big loss as he looks like he could be a useful player at Championship level, but it may be that he’ll get his chance in the Champions League instead.

Olympiacos are reported to want this move done in time for their qualifying matches for Europe’s top club competition.