Is Ibrahimovic coming back to Europe

The European transfer window is currently wide open, and after the conclusion of both the Europa and UEFA finals, clubs will be looking to offload a few players here and strengthen with a few more there. For clubs that are on the hunt for a striker, there happens to be one out there who has lit up the MLS.

Remember Zlatan?

Zlatan Ibrahimovi? has had a stellar career, winning a host of trophies with the various teams he has run out for. He now plays for LA Galaxy and from time to time, he does things that tell us that even at the age of 37, there are few around with his pedigree. Case in point; just a few days ago, the big Swede found himself in the thick of things in a game against New England Revolution. The ball came to him, and he chested it, besting his man and then setting himself up for a bicycle kick. As the ball dropped, he lashed home, a move that left the New England Revolution goalkeeper completely stunned. These moments of quality show you why Zlatan still has it, and why his absence in Europe is felt every single day a ball is kicked.

Is Zlatan too big for the MLS?

For a long time, people have looked at the MLS as a retirement league, just a place where aging stars go to nest and do one last hurrah. Over the years, a lot has changed, but the league is still a far cry from the top 5 leagues in Europe. The one constant here is Zlatan, who is still showing that he can play at the highest stage, and score with aplomb. He still has a couple more years of European level football left in him. That and the fact that his market value is just 3.5 million Euros makes for an interesting perspective over the transfer window. Sure, he is going to ask for quite a bit of money, but he did take a MASSIVE pay cut (his UTD

salary wasa mouthwatering £367,000 a week, and he now reportedly makes £23,000 a week) to join the MLS from Manchester United and will be open to a reasonable salary in a stronger, more challenging league.

Are there any good European suitors?

Yes, a ton of them. Zlatan left United while still in amicable terms with his teammates and the coaching staff. Even more importantly, United struggled for goals at key moments this past season, and Alexis Sanchez failed to live up to expectations. Barcelona is also a good shout, with the Catalans looking for cover for the ageing Luis Suarez. Even the less glitzy clubs in Europe would definitely want to land the services of the Swede. Clubs like Everton, Bayer Leverkusen, and even Atletico Madrid would snap him up in a second, considering that their star strikers are being lured away to bigger teams at the moment.

Outside of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, you would struggle to name a player as graceful, gifted and prolific as Zlatan. He conquered Italy, Spain, France and England, and he is now a household name in America. A return to Europe would be good for Zlatan, and good for the beautiful game.