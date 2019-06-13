Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has reportedly had a busy time in London with the priority of his visit being Maurizio Sarri.

The Turin giants will look to appoint a new coach this summer after it was confirmed prior to their final game of the Serie A season that Massimiliano Allegri would be stepping down after a trophy-laden stint in charge.

With that in mind, Calciomercato report that Paratici was in London on Wednesday to continue talks with Chelsea over allowing Sarri to move back to Italy just a year after taking the Blues job, with the hope that they won’t have to pay a compensation fee to release him from Stamford Bridge.

Time will tell if that swoop goes through smoothly, but the report adds that wasn’t the only reason for the Juventus chief’s trip to the English capital, as he also took the opportunity to discuss an exit for Man City transfer target Joao Cancelo while also informing Man Utd of their interest in Paul Pogba.

It’s added that Cancelo is wanted by both Manchester giants, but it will cost either of them in excess of €55m to prise him away from the reigning Serie A champions this summer, with the Portuguese ace arguably suiting both with his defensive qualities and attacking ability to get up and down the right flank.

Meanwhile, Juve are seemingly keen on a reunion with Pogba, although it certainly won’t be cheap with The Mirror noting that Man Utd could demand up to £150m for their midfield talisman as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will surely be desperate to avoid seeing him leave the club given his importance to him.

In turn, while it appears as though Paratici had an eventful trip to England, time will tell how productive it was as the priority will surely be to announce Sarri, after which the Italian tactician can begin to stamp his mark on the squad with new signings while also axing any players who perhaps don’t fit his plans moving forward.