Fee set: Liverpool cleared to seal transfer of classy forward if they pay £80m+

Liverpool could reportedly have some good news in the transfer market today as it’s emerged that Real Madrid are ready to sell Marco Asensio.

According to AS, the Spanish giants have set an asking price in the region of £80-88m for Asensio, who does not feature strongly in their plans for next season.

This is perhaps not hugely surprising after his slight dip in form last season, while Real have gone and splashed out on signings like Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic up front this summer.

ESPN recently linked Liverpool with an interest in the Spain international, who could perhaps revive his career at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp has a reputation for improving players, particularly young talents, and Asensio has the raw ability to be a success at the highest level of the game.

Still only 23, Asensio was once considered a real wonderkid at Madrid, and has a rocket of a left foot that has led to him scoring some absolute beauties in his relatively short career so far.

With LFC arguably in need of more depth behind their first choice front three, there’s surely room for Asensio in this squad and it could be worth paying what’s required to bring this talent to Merseyside for next season.