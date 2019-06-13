Liverpool fixtures 2019/20: Key dates, crucial run of decisive games set up tough period

Liverpool kick start their Premier League campaign on August 9 when they host Norwich City hoping to go one better than last season.

Jurgen Klopp’s men pushed Manchester City all the way in the Premier League title race last time round, but eventually had to settle for second place.

However, that disappointment was offset by their Champions League triumph, and so they’ll hope that’s the boost that gives the impetus to push on and end their wait for a title and win more major trophies.

While they’ll hope to get the better of newly-promoted Norwich in their opener, they face a tough trip to Arsenal in their third game of the campaign.

Nevertheless, there are two stand-out periods in their calendar, the first of which comes in late October to early November, where they face Manchester United, Tottenham, Aston Villa and Manchester City consecutively.

Further, they end their campaign with games against Arsenal and Chelsea in their last three outings, and so Klopp’s men will be tested at key times over the course of the season to show consistency and their quality while also juggling domestic competitions and the defence of their European crown.

Having said that though, it will be the same for their rivals who also face the same tough opposition across the year, and they’ll hope to learn from the experiences of last season and improve to take that final crucial step.

Naturally, Pep Guardiola and City will have a huge say in that, but with the squad that Klopp has built at Anfield as the German tactician now boasts quality and depth across the board, he’ll hope that they can go from strength to strength and seal more success next season.

Full list of Liverpool fixtures can be found here.