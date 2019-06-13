Liverpool make BIG decision on £45m-rated target eyed by Klopp

Despite speculation suggesting otherwise, Liverpool reportedly have no intention in trying to sign Nabil Fekir from Lyon this summer.

The Merseyside giants were heavily linked with a swoop for the playmaker last year, but a deal failed to materialise and he remained in France.

Fekir, 25, enjoyed another productive campaign last season with 12 goals and nine assists in 39 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit, and speculation remains rife over his future with just a year remaining on his current contract.

As per the Sun, it had been reported that Liverpool had reignited their interest in Fekir and hoped to sign him this summer as Jurgen Klopp was keen on him, for less than the £53m fee touted last year.

However, that rumour has seemingly now been dismissed as Liverpool are said to have no plans to try again for the French international, with the Independent handing him a £45m price-tag this time round and insisting that they’ve dropped their interest.

Given the influence that Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah continue to have in the final third, coupled with the way in which Liverpool have brilliantly handled the exit of Philippe Coutinho to not lose a key part of their attack, it’s debatable as to whether or not Klopp will want to disrupt that balance in his side.

Nevertheless, the key update could alert other interested clubs in Fekir, as they may well have been handed a boost in the knowledge that they won’t face competition for his signature from the Reds.