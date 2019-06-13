Leicester given worrying message about Harry Maguire to Manchester United transfer saga

Leicester City have been warned they look under real pressure to keep hold of Manchester United transfer target Harry Maguire this summer.

The England international has been strongly linked with the Red Devils this summer, which is hardly surprising after his terrific form in the Premier League, coupled with the fact that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer badly needs upgrades on his current centre-backs.

The Evening Standard have claimed Solskjaer is keen to see United pay big for Maguire, despite the fact that Leicester might ask for as much as £90million for him.

And now former Man Utd star Gary Neville has weighed in on the saga, explaining that he feels it looks like a big ask for the Foxes to prevent the 26-year-old from leaving the King Power Stadium.

It’s clear Neville also rates Maguire very highly, as he believes he’s as good on the ball as Manchester City’s John Stones, so clearly a useful addition for MUFC.

“If you think of the attributes of centre-backs, he has them in abundance,” Neville is quoted in the Daily Mirror.

“Leicester fans won’t thank me for this, but they’re going to be under real pressure to keep him this summer.

“We talk about John Stones being good on the ball, I actually think Maguire is the equal of him on the ball.

“A big statement, maybe, as Stones is seen as the composed, ball-playing centre-back, but I think Maguire is just as good on the ball.”

United fans will certainly be hoping Neville knows what he’s talking about!