Man United have edge over Man City in £90m transfer battle as Solskjaer makes big request to Woodward

Manchester United are reportedly more willing to pay up for the transfer of Leicester City defender Harry Maguire than their rivals Manchester City are.

The England international’s future has been the subject of much speculation for some time now, and Man Utd are one of the main names coming up as being linked with him.

The Red Devils could definitely do with adding a centre-back of Maguire’s quality to their squad for next season, though City could also do with a long-term replacement for departing club captain Vincent Kompany.

Still, according to the Evening Standard, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is pushing for his club to pay Leicester’s £90million asking price for Maguire, while that fee is thought to put City out of the running.

It remains to be seen, however, if Solskjaer can persuade the likes of Ed Woodward to part with so much money for one player, with the Standard claiming the MUFC board would ideally like to get that price down to more like £80m.

It’s looking encouraging from a United point of view, though, with the interest in a world class defensive signing clearly very strong, and Solskjaer determined to land the players he wants and needs.