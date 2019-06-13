Approach made: Manchester United working to seal transfer of Barcelona forward amid contract dispute

Manchester United have reportedly been one of the clubs to approach Barcelona forward Ansu Fati over a potential free transfer to Old Trafford this summer.

The 16-year-old’s future at Barca looks uncertain after the player and his father have become unsatisfied with the contract offer on the table from the club, according to the Daily Record.

This has led Man Utd, Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund to all make contact over trying to snap the player up, with Fati looking an exciting prospect and one that Barcelona could regret losing.

Dortmund are particularly well known for identifying the best young talent in the world and will hope Fati can become their latest success story after the likes of Jadon Sancho and Ousmane Dembele, with the latter now at Barcelona.

United are also a club with a proud history of bringing through young players, so that could help them in their pursuit of the teenage attacker.

Still, the Daily Record does suggest the player himself is still favouring staying with his current club if possible.