Personal terms agreed: Manchester United star closes in on potential £62m transfer

Manchester United FC
Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has reportedly agreed personal terms on a summer transfer to Inter Milan, with the two clubs just needing to agree on a fee.

According to Nicolo Schira, the Belgium international is edging closer to a move away from United after agreeing a contract with Inter, though the Serie A giants will need to pay around £62million to prise him away from the Red Devils.

Lukaku has long been linked with Inter and has more or less confirmed himself that he’s expecting to leave Old Trafford this summer, strongly hinting that his next destination would be the San Siro.

Despite his struggles at United, Lukaku has long looked one of the game’s top centre-forwards, having scored at a prolific rate during his time with Everton.

It hasn’t worked out for him with MUFC for a variety of reasons, but he should be a superb signing for a club like Inter.

Romelu Lukaku has struggled at Manchester United but has agreed a transfer to Inter Milan

The Italian giants finished fourth in Serie A last season and could do with a big signing up front to help them make that next step forward.

Lukaku could benefit from the slower pace of the game in Italy and should also be a fine fit for the tactical style of new manager Antonio Conte.

