Man Utd end interest in £500k-a-week Real Madrid superstar in key transfer shift

Man Utd have reportedly ended their interest in Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale as he doesn’t fit their transfer strategy moving forward.

The 29-year-old has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at the Bernabeu, winning a La Liga title and four Champions League trophies along with many other pieces of silverware, while scoring 102 goals and providing 64 assists in 231 appearances.

However, injuries and a loss of form coupled with Zinedine Zidane’s summer rebuild have raised question marks over his future in the Spanish capital with Man Utd heavily linked with a swoop for months.

According to Sky Sports though, the Red Devils will not be making a bid to sign Bale this summer as the Welshman essentially doesn’t fit the mould of what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking for to strengthen his squad ahead of next season.

It’s specifically noted that Bale’s age and salary, which is said to be in excess of £500,000-a-week as per the report above, have put an end to Man Utd’s interest in signing him, as they will look to top young, homegrown talents instead who will certainly cost a lot less with a bigger upside.

In truth, it seems like a sensible decision from United if accurate, as Bale’s age, injury record and struggles last season all make it difficult to justify splashing out on the former Tottenham star.

While there is no doubt that he still possesses plenty of quality and can make a big impact at the highest level, United have shown the direction in which they are moving under Solskjaer with the signing of Daniel James for £15m, as per BBC Sport, and it’s surely a smarter, longer-term plan to get them back to where they want to be.

Big money signings haven’t particularly worked out too well for them in recent years, and so it could be argued that their supporters will be pleased to see the crucial shift in their plans to build a sustainable vision of success.