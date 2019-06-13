Manchester United ready to follow up Bruno Fernandes transfer with potential £40m Premier League raid

Manchester United are reportedly keen to sign two midfielders this summer, so could target Everton’s Idrissa Gueye as they’re also linked with Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes.

The Daily Mirror have been among the many sources to link Fernandes with Man Utd this summer, and the Portugal international looks an ideal addition after a tremendous 2018/19 campaign in which he contributed 28 goals and 14 assists to his team in all competitions.

Very much an attack-minded midfielder, United could certainly do well to also bring in someone more defensive-minded alongside Fernandes, and the Evening Standard link the club with Gueye.

The Red Devils have been linked with the Senegal international in the past, with the Mail recently claiming they could move for him and that he’d likely cost around £40million.

Gueye has shown what he can do at Premier League level and looks like he’d be an upgrade on the ageing Nemanja Matic, who showed real signs of decline last season.

Two midfielders also look necessary due to Ander Herrera’s departure on a free transfer, with last summer’s signing Fred not really settling and making much of an impact at Old Trafford so far.