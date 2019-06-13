Usain Bolt names the player Manchester United need to build around and ideal transfer to make it work

Manchester United celebrity fan Usain Bolt has heaped praise on midfielder Paul Pogba despite so many question-marks over his impact in the team and his future at Old Trafford.

Pogba has had a mixed spell with Man Utd since signing from Juventus in 2016, showing only flashes of brilliance and generally performing better for the French national team than for his club.

This has led to speculation that the 26-year-old could leave United this summer, with Calciomercato reporting on talks going on over a possible return to Juve.

This would likely split the Red Devils fan-base, but Bolt insists people need to be less critical of Pogba and his style, urging Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to build his team around him.

‘Pogba is a friend of mine and I am a massive fan of his and I think they need to build a team around him,’ Bolt told Goal.

‘When you watch him at Juventus and when he plays for France, he is outstanding because he has good strikers and people to play and run off the ball which he needs as a great passer.

‘It doesn’t matter how somebody cuts his hair, as long as he comes on the field, he shows up.

‘If you build the team around him and give him strikers who understand how he plays then he is going to do great.’

The former athletics star also named Antoine Griezmann as someone who could be an ideal signing for MUFC to complement Pogba as they’ve worked well together when they’ve combined for France.

‘Listen, it’s all over the place. It would be a proper signing because him and Pogba play very well together, play for the same country,’ Bolt said.

‘You never know. People will say whatever. Until it happens, I won’t get my hopes up.’

The Atletico Madrid forward, however, seems most likely to be heading to Barcelona this summer if quotes from the club’s CEO to Sport are anything to go by.

Rumours linking Griezmann with United won’t go away, however, as the Sun report the club could try a late bid for his signature.