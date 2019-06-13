Man Utd fixtures 2019/20: Difficult start for Solskjaer, favourable end to campaign for MUFC

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will begin his first full season in charge of Man Utd when they face Chelsea on August 11 in their Premier League opener.

The Norwegian tactician was appointed interim boss last December, and after an impressive turnaround under his stewardship, he was eventually appointed on a permanent basis.

However, an alarming dip in form saw the Red Devils miss out on Champions League qualification as they also ended the campaign empty-handed too, and so there will be questions to answer this time round.

Unfortunately for Solskjaer and his side, they won’t have a chance to ease their way into the campaign, as they host Chelsea in their opener on August 11 at Old Trafford, while that’s followed by a trip to Wolves.

Having lost away at Molineux in both the FA Cup and Premier League last season, it won’t be a fixture that brings back pleasant memories for Solskjaer, and so he’ll have to show that both he and his players have learnt their lessons from those defeats.

They’ll be expected to pick up form thereafter if they do indeed make a slow start though, while they do benefit from what is arguably a favourable end to the campaign.

The last clash against another ‘top six’ side comes on March 14 when they visit Tottenham, as they’ll end the season with games against Brighton, Bournemouth, Aston Villa, Southampton, Crystal Palace, West Ham and Leicester City.

Naturally, those aren’t given wins as they showed with the way in which they ended last season, but it certainly gives them a chance of putting together a strong run of results to end the year on paper and they’ll welcome that as opposed to facing the likes of Man City and Liverpool.

Time will tell how Solskjaer fares, as the pressure will be on to deliver results this coming season, with United needing to push on and bounce back from what was a bitterly disappointing campaign for many reasons last time round.

