Man Utd LEAD RACE for £70m target also wanted by Liverpool, Man City

Man Utd are reportedly in pole position to sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon this summer, with Liverpool and Man City also said to be interested.

The Red Devils are coming off the back of a disappointing campaign in which they failed to qualify for the Champions League, but that does’t appear to be having a negative effect on them in this instance.

According to The Sun, United are at the front of the queue for Fernandes, with the Portuguese international given a £70m price-tag and is said to also be on the radars of Liverpool and Man City.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a stunning season last year, scoring 32 goals and providing 18 assists in 53 appearances across all competitions.

In turn, it’s no surprise at all that he has attracted interest from elsewhere, with three Premier League giants now said to be trying to prise him to England this summer.

Given City won the title last season and Liverpool lifted the Champions League trophy, it will undoubtedly come as a surprise for many to hear that Man Utd could pip them both to a top signing.

However, time will tell if that materialises or not, as perhaps with assurances that he will have a prominent role under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford rather than battling for playing time at either City or Liverpool where competition is already fierce in that department, Fernandes may well prefer a switch to the red half of Manchester to continue to impress.