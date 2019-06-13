Man Utd set to launch late £95m swoop to beat Barcelona to marquee signing

Man Utd are reportedly being tipped to try and beat Barcelona to the signing of Antoine Griezmann by making a £95m offer for the Atletico Madrid superstar.

The 28-year-old enjoyed another impressive campaign last season, scoring 21 goals and providing 10 assists in 48 appearances.

SEE MORE: Confirmed: Antoine Griezmann transfer destination revealed by club chief

However, after Atleti ended up trophy less, the French international officially announced his decision to move on this summer in an emotional video posted on the club’s social media channels, and club CEO Miguel Gil Marin has since suggested that he’s bound for Barcelona, as per Sport.

Nevertheless, it appears as though Man Utd aren’t ready to give up the fight for his signature just yet, as The Sun report that they’re prepared to launch a late £95m bid for Griezmann in an attempt to beat Barcelona to his signing.

Time will tell whether it’s not too late to convince him, and if he can be persuaded to snub the possibility of a move to the Nou Camp and instead choose to move to England, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer facing a crucial summer as he looks to bring in reinforcements to bolster his squad.

After finishing outside of the top four in the Premier League last season and without any trophies, the pressure is on Man Utd to bounce back and rebuild the squad with quality to compete for major honours again as soon as possible.

Given his world-class ability and experience of delivering at the highest level for club and country, Griezmann would certainly help, and it could see the Red Devils find a key balance in their summer recruitment drive after announcing youngster Daniel James had joined in a £15m move from Swansea City, as per BBC Sport.

That is a huge fee though, and time will tell if it’s enough to deal a major blow to Barcelona by pipping them to Griezmann’s signature.