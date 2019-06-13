Video: Lionel Messi even fools the cameraman with brilliant skill in Argentina training

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has been humiliating defenders all over the world for the best part of twelve years or so now.

But now, watch below as the 31-year-old produces a dummy so convincing he even manages to fool the cameraman into focusing on the goal before he’d even taken his shot.

Lionel Messi fools the defender, the goalkeeper AND the cameraman ? @sntvstory pic.twitter.com/VhUjWs9V5P — 433 (@official433) June 13, 2019

Messi is then unlucky to hit the post with his effort as he does finally let loose, and we just think it must be torture for his team-mates to have to deal with him in training sessions.

While they’ll be glad to have Messi on their team, the Argentine must also be capable of making them feel like far less good defenders than they actually are.