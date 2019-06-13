Solskjaer adds £70m SUPERSTAR to list of Man Utd transfer targets in potential spending spree up front

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly added Nicolas Pepe to his list of Man Utd transfer targets for this summer as they rival the likes of Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain for the Lille forward.

If there’s one football bet you can be pretty confident about making at almost any time – it’s that United are going to splash the cash on some big names in the transfer market.

According to this report from the London Evening Standard, Pepe is the latest player to emerge as an option for United, following on from some other world class names.

The Ivory Coast international may well be the most exciting option, as he may be available for around £70million – quite possibly making him cheaper than most of the club’s other targets.

Of course, Daniel James has just joined from Swansea City in a £15m deal and looks a great prospect, but it’s been well documented that Solskjaer also wants someone more experience out wide.

Here are some of the other attacking players who could follow Pepe to Old Trafford this summer…

Jadon Sancho

Only 19 years old, but already a proven player at the highest level, Jadon Sancho has just had a superb season with Borussia Dortmund.

The England international has been linked several times with MUFC and seems ideal for their style of play after showing himself to be statistically one of the best goal providers in Europe last season.

Sancho’s fine form almost led Dortmund to the Bundesliga title, though they narrowly missed out to Bayern Munich, so he may well feel he’d be better off moving soon in order to win major silverware.

Gareth Bale

Recently linked as a target for United on loan, Gareth Bale surely still has something to offer in the Premier League.

It’s not been an easy time for the Wales international at the Bernabeu lately, and it seems almost certain he’ll be available this summer.

A permanent signing may still be expensive and he’s perhaps not as exciting a talent as Pepe now, but having both on each flank at Old Trafford next season would make Solskjaer’s side a force to be reckoned with.

Philippe Coutinho

One of the best players in the Premier League during his time with Liverpool, it would be great to see Philippe Coutinho back in England after his difficult spell at Barcelona.

The Brazil international has been linked as one of the attacking players on United’s agenda, and there’s no doubt this could end up being a great fit.

Chelsea have also been linked with Coutinho, however, and are in dire need of replacing Eden Hazard after his move to Real Madrid.

Paulo Dybala

No longer automatic first choice at Juventus, Paulo Dybala could be on the market this summer and Man Utd have been credited with an interest.

The Argentina international can play a variety of roles up front and would surely be an upgrade on Alexis Sanchez in Solskjaer’s squad.

However, Bayern Munich also need wingers after losing Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, and perhaps look the favourites for Dybala at the moment.

Douglas Costa

Finally, another Juve star linked with United who could do a great job for them is Brazilian wing-wizard Douglas Costa.

One of the trickiest and most entertaining flair players in the game, Costa makes sense as a target for the Red Devils considering their needs at the moment.

Which of these would you bet on lining up for United next season?