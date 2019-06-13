Approach made: Liverpool ready to smash transfer record with €150million attacker signing

Liverpool have reportedly ‘knocked on the door’ of Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele as they’re prepared to pay big to bring the Frenchman to Anfield.

This shock development comes from Spanish outlet Don Balon, who claim Dembele could be on his way out as a result of Barca looking set to sign Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann up front.

The report states that Liverpool have been in touch about a deal to sign Dembele, and would have no problem paying a whopping €150million for the former Borussia Dortmund man.

This would smash their current transfer record of £75m that they paid Southampton for Virgil van Dijk in 2018, as reported at the time by BBC Sport, but it could well be a fine move for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp will surely be aware that Manchester City are likely to spend big after only finishing a point ahead of his side in the season just gone, so LFC will need to be active in the market as well.

As tweeted by Duncan Castles below, Liverpool have also shown an interest in Lille star Nicolas Pepe as an option up front, while ESPN have also linked them with Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio recently.

While Dembele looks a bit of a gamble at that kind of price after his difficult spell at the Nou Camp, he’s previously shown himself to be one of the world’s most exciting young talents.

The 22-year-old looked very impressive in his time with Dortmund, and like his style of play could actually be a much better fit at Liverpool than with his current club.

And with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino not quite as fearsome up front last season as they were in 2017/18, it could be wise for Klopp to invest in another top attacking player.